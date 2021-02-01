Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

IQLT stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.79.

