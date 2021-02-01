Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,382,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 302,699 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,899,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,050,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 686,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of PFS opened at $18.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

