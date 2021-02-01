Cwm LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,098.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,042.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 699.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

