Cwm LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000.

IWV stock opened at $222.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

