Cwm LLC Purchases 6,488 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 223,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 193,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

WERN stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.