Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $221,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.96. 1,881,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,503,770. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day moving average of $298.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

