Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem makes up about 7.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. 6,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,505. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

