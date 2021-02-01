Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $1.14 Million in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after buying an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of SNDX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.39. 12,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $833.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

