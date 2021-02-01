Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,204,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,340,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 738,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

