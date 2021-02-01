Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 10,107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

MCD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,826. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average is $213.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.