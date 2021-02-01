Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 149 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.70. 176,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a market cap of $395.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

