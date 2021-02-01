D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.