DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

Crane stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

