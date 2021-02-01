DA Davidson Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

HAFC stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

