Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Update

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.