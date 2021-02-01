DAPS Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,434.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $881,644.49 and approximately $59,434.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.52 or 0.00862607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049403 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.04 or 0.04451431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020060 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,215,798,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

