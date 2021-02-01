DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Up 13%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price rose 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 293,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 216,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.60 to $22.25 in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 120.46% and a negative net margin of 337.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 11.0% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

