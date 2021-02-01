Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,262,000. Philip Morris International comprises about 8.6% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

