Dash Acquisitions Inc. Invests $5.86 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Accenture accounts for 4.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $241.92 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.