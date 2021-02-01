Dash Acquisitions Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.