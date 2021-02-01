Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,095 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $193.99 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $202.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

