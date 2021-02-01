Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

DUSA opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 135,839 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 106,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

