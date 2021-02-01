Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Up 14.3%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.95. 212,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 68,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

