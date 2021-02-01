Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $229.08 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.96.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

