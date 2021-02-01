Decatur Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $352.43 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.