Decentraland Market Capitalization Achieves $225.55 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $225.55 million and $41.86 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.07 or 0.00852956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.60 or 0.04391498 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00032221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,906,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,036,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

