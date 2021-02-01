Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0010

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $259,416.38 and approximately $4,849.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning (CRYPTO:DML) is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

