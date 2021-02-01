Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.2% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $288.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.18. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

