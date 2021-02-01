DEJAVE (DJV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DEJAVE token can now be bought for about $2,390.44 or 0.07071513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $21,607.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00264164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00066500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038132 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io.

DEJAVE Token Trading

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

