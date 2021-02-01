Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. 37,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, VP Wayne A. Anglace sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 48,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $456,496.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,857,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

