Delphy (DPY) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Delphy has a market cap of $250,461.22 and $32,809.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00870090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.87 or 0.04333439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019836 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.