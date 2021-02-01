Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $85.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

