Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

DESP has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Despegar.com stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 371,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $773.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Despegar.com by 271.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

