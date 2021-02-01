Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $405.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $391.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.43.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $364.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.63. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50,725.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

