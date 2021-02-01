DeVault Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $681,896.48 and $883.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007401 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007116 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000245 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 385,614,660 coins and its circulating supply is 342,616,441 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

