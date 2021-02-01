DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 902.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 81.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after purchasing an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $374.85 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.35 and its 200-day moving average is $381.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,685,846.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

