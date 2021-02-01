DIA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.09 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. DIA has a total market capitalization of $52.72 million and approximately $36.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIA has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00005530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00144091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00265222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037918 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights. The official website for DIA is diadata.org.

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.