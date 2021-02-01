Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $160.27 on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

