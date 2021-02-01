Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSSI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

