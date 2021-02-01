Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Up 14.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) rose 14.7% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus now has a $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.25. Diana Shipping traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,583,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 711,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

