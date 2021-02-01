Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $143.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

