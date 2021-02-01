Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $100,195.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $100,195.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $46.36 or 0.00138354 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00066852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.82 or 0.00894840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.57 or 0.04493561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00030101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

