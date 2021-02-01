DigixDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $121,182.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $32.39 million and $121,182.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $265.66 or 0.00790033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00068286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.99 or 0.00871306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.74 or 0.04394527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 121,922 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

