Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) is Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s Largest Position

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,612 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 20.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,385 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. 10,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,647. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $108.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

