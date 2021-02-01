Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.31. 1,248,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,198,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

