DMarket (DMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $11.70 million and $1.23 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.27 or 0.00876509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.68 or 0.04315435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019786 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

