Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLMAF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

DLMAF stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

