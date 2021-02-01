Dollars Price Hits $0.61 (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Dollars has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dollars token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC on major exchanges. Dollars has a market cap of $2.97 million and $2,361.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,837,038 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Dollars

Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.