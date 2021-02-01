Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $9.80.

DPUKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

