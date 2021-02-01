Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

NYSE SYY opened at $71.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.